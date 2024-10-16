Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Manchester City where he was asked about the one player from the club’s team that he would not want to face off against in a wrestling ring. The American Nightmare named Erling Haaland, saying:

“I’d say Erling Haaland here, as you can see. Kind of looks like the type of guy who would beat you up outside of his bus, which I have a bad habit of, that’s been going on a lot lately. Don’t want to get into it with him, long limbs too, that’s a whole nother’ mess.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed expressed his belief that he and Otis could make a great Natural Disasters 2.0 team.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how he and Otis could be Natural Disasters 2.0: “I said you could have Earthquake, Typhoon, Tsunami. Eventually [Otis] will be Landslide [laughs]. If all else fails, me and [Otis] can be the Natural Disasters 2.0.”

On his thoughts on working with Otis: “We had a few matches last year. It was in the midcard and just a couple of matches. They’re all really fun. We did a bunch of live show loops against each other. Now, given the change in my character and his as well, it’d be way more over. That might be something we can re-do.”