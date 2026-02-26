“Big” Bronson Reed will be back.

And better than ever.

That’s straight from the man, himself.

The Vision member surfaced via social media on Wednesday to comment on the outpouring of support he has received since suffering an untimely injury this past Monday night.

As noted, Reed suffered a legitimate injury, believed to be a biceps tear that will require surgery, while breaking up a pin with a sliding lariat during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

One he was originally scheduled to win, no-less.

In the end, Jey Uso was given the on-the-fly victory, essentially taking his planned spot in the high stakes Men’s Elimination Chamber match at this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event.

“Appreciate the kind words,” Reed wrote in a post shared via his official X account (see below). “I’ll be back better than ever.”

Reed concluded, “Causing destruction like no one else can!”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bronson Reed’s injury status and WWE return continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.