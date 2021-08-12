Australian wrestling star Jermaine Haley (fka as Bronson Reed in NXT) took to Twitter following last night’s AEW Dynamite to call out the promotion’s TNT champion, Miro. In a not-so-subtle tweet Haley spells out “Give Me Miro” after sharing some cryptic text.
The full tweet reads, “Griding In Violence Every Match Every Moment Is Reality Of … course,” with the first letter of each phrase unveiling his actual intention.
— JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 12, 2021
Haley was surprisingly released by WWE last weekend after many expected him to join talent on the main roster. He has since issued a video statement thanking fans for their support and promising big things for his future.