Bronson Reed is determined to make sure he doesn’t get lost in the shuffle during his current WWE run.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Reed discussed his continued evolution as a performer and the importance of improving different aspects of his game now that he’s regularly working alongside some of WWE’s biggest names.

“I always just wanna evolve,” Reed said. “If there’s any aspects of your game you can tighten up, you might as well do it because now I’m at that level where I’m up there with a lot of the top guys.”

Reed said reaching that level has also made him conscious of maintaining his position and avoiding getting overlooked as WWE’s crowded roster competes for television time.

“I need to make sure that I don’t get lost in the shuffle,” Reed continued, “and that’s one thing that I’m gonna make sure won’t happen this time.”

Reed is currently a member of The Vision and is preparing for a major singles match at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.

As announced on Monday’s episode of Raw, Reed will go one-on-one with Oba Femi at the Premium Live Event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.