Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was one of many who reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut on Friday’s Rampage.
Some fans thought he was being a mark for posting his initial reactions.
Well … that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever.
I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with .@CMPunk
He shaped my teenage years alongside Joe and we had the match below robbed from us.
Kudos .@AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nftlcw1BlQ
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021
He responded to those fans by writing the following:
Haha calling me a mark. Sorry I'm a fan of the business im in.
I forgot that Lebron hates basketball, Quentin Tarantino hates movies …
Get that negative energy outta here! Burner account boys!
I love pro wrestling.
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021