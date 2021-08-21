Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was one of many who reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut on Friday’s Rampage.

Some fans thought he was being a mark for posting his initial reactions.

Well … that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever. I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with .@CMPunk

He shaped my teenage years alongside Joe and we had the match below robbed from us. Kudos .@AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nftlcw1BlQ — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021

He responded to those fans by writing the following: