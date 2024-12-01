The talent involved in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 were dealt their share of bumps and bruises.

As noted, multiple WWE Superstars were injured during the bout.

In a small update, “Big” Bronson Reed surfaced on social media on Sunday to comment on suffering an injury on the landing during his top-of-the-cage Tsunami splash through a table.

“Injuries are temporary,” Reed wrote via X. “Moments are forever.”