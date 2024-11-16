Another dangerous man is now publicly acknowledging Solo Sikoa.

A “big” dangerous man.

“Big” Bronson Reed has been officially announced as the fifth member of The Bloodline team for the Men’s WarGames match against The OG Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series 2024 on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Following the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reed was featured along with the rest of The Bloodline in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton for this week’s SmackDown Lowdown post-show.

During the discussion, Sikoa made the news official regarding Reed joining their team for the showdown against the four-man team of Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn, of whom are still in search of their own fifth member.

Once the SmackDown Lowdown post-show wrapped up, Reed resurfaced on social media on Saturday afternoon to share a photo of his Tsunami Splash delivered to “The OTC” on the 11/15 SmackDown show in Milwaukee, along with a message of acknowledgement for his “Tribal Chief.”

“I told you, I’m coming for that spotlight. Raw, Smackdown, I’ll take it all,” Reed wrote via X today. “I do what I want when I want.”

Reed continued, “I acknowledge SOLO. Also, it’s called AFAKASI, you damn morons!”

Check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/15/24 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.