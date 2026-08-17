Bronson Reed continues to tease his eventual WWE return.

Reed took to social media with another physique update, showing off a noticeably leaner and more muscular look after spending several months on the sidelines.

“I’m a problem,” Reed wrote while tagging WWE.

The 37-year-old has been out of action for nearly six months after suffering a torn right biceps during the February 23 episode of WWE Raw.

The injury occurred during a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and the Original El Grande Americano. Reed was injured while attempting to break up a pin with a dive and spent the remainder of the match receiving treatment at ringside. Michael Cole later confirmed on commentary that Reed had torn his biceps.

Reed has posted several updates throughout his recovery. In May, he shared a black-and-white photo of his improved physique with the caption, “break the internet.” On Instagram, he posted the same photo and wrote, “Day 87. The return is going to be personal.”

He followed that up with another physique update on the Fourth of July while sporting Steve Austin merchandise.

Despite Reed continuing to tease his comeback, WWE has yet to announce when he will return to television. There has also been no public confirmation that Reed has been medically cleared to compete.