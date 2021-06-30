Prior to losing the NXT North American championship to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on last night’s NXT on USA superstar Bronson Reed spoke with El Brunch de WWE about his recent dark matches on WWE Main Event, and how he would feel being called-up to the main roster. Highlights are below.

How he feels about working matches on Main Event while still in NXT:

I feel great. I think it’s another opportunity to get more eyes on The Colossal Bronson Reed so I got to wrestle Drew Gulak and I hit my Tsunami Splash and beat him, one, two, three so feeling very happy about it.

How he would feel about getting called up to the main roster:

I mean, I don’t know. I am the North American Champion of NXT and I’m happy to continue to defend that and be in NXT but, if the powers that be have me on Raw or SmackDown, I’m happy to show up and keep hitting that Tsunami Splash as many times as possible.

Says SmackDown would be a better fit for him:

That’s a tough choice. I think both [Raw & SmackDown] have benefits but if I had to choose, if I had to leave the black and gold NXT, I’d probably say the blue brand. I would say Friday Night SmackDown.

