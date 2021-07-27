Bronson Reed made an appearance on Instinct Culture to discuss a wide range of topics including facing Adam Cole and his dream opponent. Here are some of the highlights:
His match with Adam Cole on Tuesday’s NXT:
This is a match that I think, not only myself, but I think the fans want it as well. When it was announced there was a big buzz online. We brushed shoulders backstage before but we’ve never done it in the ring. So it’s definitely a clash of styles, myself and Adam Cole wrestle very differently. And he’s seen as NXT’s top star, I believe he is the #1 guy for NXT and for me to be there with him means that I am up there with him. I am that main event caliber, but to beat him would definitely cement me as one of NXT’s best.
Samoa Joe being his dream opponent:
“As for dream opponents, I think there is someone that everyone wants to see me wrestle, as well as myself. I was a big fan of his as a teenager, it’s Samoa Joe. Younger, I was a big fan of the attitude era but then as a teenager I sort of discovered the independent scene and CM Punk and Samoa Joe were my two favorites, they sort of shaped my teenage years. So then all these years down the line, and now I am in the same locker room as Samoa Joe, I feel like it’s just inevitable, it’s fate that me and him wrestle in that ring at some stage. And it’s something that I’ve wanted for years, as a fan to then becoming a wrestler, if it happens I think you’re gonna see fireworks.”