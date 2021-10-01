Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, who was released by WWE in August, spoke with SportsKeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about the plans WWE had for him before he was cut.

“The way that big companies, especially WWE work, is that some people get told what their future might hold and where the story might be going further down the track. I was given that by Hunter himself, and I worked closely with Shawn Michaels as well. I sort of tracked out that I was going to be North American Champion, be that strong North American Champion that defends his belt all the way to the end of the year, and then eventually face off with the NXT Champion. That was the story that was going to happen, but then obviously with WWE, things change on a week to week basis. I believe those things when they happen. Even when they told me I was becoming the North American Champion, I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll wait until it actually happens before I get happy.’ I didn’t expect to be released amongst all that.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co