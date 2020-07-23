Bronson Reed Earns WWE NXT Takeover Spot, Next Triple Threat Set

The Ladder Match at WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” for the vacant NXT North American Title will feature 5 Superstars.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Bronson Reed win a Triple Threat to qualify for the first spot in the Ladder Match at Takeover. He defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong.

Next week’s Triple Threat will feature Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher doing battle for the second Ladder Match spot. After that there will be two more Triple Threats, but there’s no word yet on the participants.

As noted, tonight’s NXT episode opened with General Manager William Regal and NXT Champion Keith Lee announcing that Lee was relinquishing the North American Title. Lee noted that he will continue to defend as NXT Champion, but he made the tough decision to vacate the North American Title so other talents could have the same opportunities that he had.

The 30th NXT Takeover event will take place on Saturday, August 22 during WWE SummerSlam weekend. It will air live on the WWE Network from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. You can click here for the Takeover logo and WWE’s full announcement.

Stay tuned for updates on the Takeover Ladder Match. Above and below are a few related shots from tonight’s developments.

