“Big” Bronson Reed might not be back in the ring in time for next year’s WWE two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

As noted, following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, WWE confirmed that Reed suffered an injury and would be requiring surgery.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com is reporting that the word going around is that Reed could be out of action long enough that he could miss WrestleMania 41.

“Bronson Reed is having foot surgery,” Meltzer stated. “He’s going to be out for months, yeah, a long time. I was told, after you [Bryan Alvarez] had messaged me that, I asked somebody there and they said that he’s not expected to be back for WrestleMania.”

Meltzer reiterated, “It’s expected to be a long time.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com added that Reed is already in Birmingham, Alabama ahead of a scheduled surgery to repair the broken foot.

Reed surfaced on social media on Monday and commented on the subject once again.

“I believe that in this business, you have to keep evolving,” Reed wrote via X. “This is just another time to do so. Your outlook on situations can make or break you. My spirit is unbreakable.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20, 2025.