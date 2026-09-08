Bronson Reed believes his dramatic weight loss has made the Tsunami even more devastating.

Reed returned at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6, interfering in Bron Breakker’s match against Oba Femi. Reed attacked Femi to cause the disqualification before reuniting with Breakker and The Vision.

During an appearance on Raw Recap following the September 7 episode of WWE Raw (see video below), Reed addressed fans who believe his recent weight loss could make the Tsunami less impactful.

“I see this a lot online as well. People saying it’s not gonna be as impactful, but they’re completely wrong,” Reed said. “I understand that the mass of what I was, landing on someone from 10 feet in the air, of course that’s gonna hurt anyone. Of course it’s gonna keep them down.”

Reed argued that being lighter allows him to generate even more force when delivering the move.

“But now I can accelerate it even more because I am lighter. I can jump higher, I can jump further, and I come down with even more force because I can pretty much propel myself better,” he continued.

Reed also touted the Tsunami’s protected status, claiming that no WWE opponent has ever kicked out of the move.

“So, the Tsunami actually is maybe the only finisher right now I know in WWE that has never been kicked out of. Since its inception in 2019 in NXT, no man has kicked out of the Tsunami, and I plan on keeping it that way.”