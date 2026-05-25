While it’s always a challenge to stay relevant during a WWE absence, Bronson Reed seems to be handling it with ease. The powerhouse competitor recently took to X to share a striking photo of himself showcasing a bulked-up and shredded physique. The RAW star is on the mend from injury, but it looks like his time away from the ring has been anything but unproductive.

In his post, Reed kept it simple yet impactful with the caption, “Break the internet.” Fans have always been captivated by his size and athleticism, and this latest transformation could very well put him back into the conversation for title programs when he makes his comeback.

Reed, known for his powerhouse style and undeniable charisma, was in the middle of an engaging storyline before his injury. His career trajectory was looking promising, and with a physique like that, he could seamlessly slide back into the program as a formidable heel or a beloved babyface, depending on how WWE chooses to book him.