Bronson Reed experienced a scary situation this week while continuing his rehabilitation away from WWE television.

The WWE Superstar took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he was involved in a car accident. Thankfully, Reed noted that everyone involved escaped without injury, but he used the incident as an opportunity to send a message to distracted drivers.

“Just had a rear collision,” he wrote. “Thankfully, everyone is okay.”

He then sent a reminder to others on the road.

“But people stop driving on your damn phones, pay attention,” he added. “People have kids in their cars.”

Fortunately, the accident does not appear to have resulted in any injuries, and Reed indicated that all parties involved were safe following the collision.

The update comes as Reed remains on the sidelines recovering from a torn biceps injury suffered back in February (see photo above). The injury occurred during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on an episode of Monday Night Raw and has kept the powerhouse out of action ever since.

Despite being away from WWE programming, Reed has stayed active on social media throughout his recovery process, frequently sharing updates with fans.

Most recently, he generated significant attention online after posting a new photo showing off a noticeably leaner physique (view photo here). Reed accompanied the image with the brief but attention-grabbing caption, “break the internet,” leading to plenty of discussion among fans about his condition and potential return to the ring.

Imagine rear-ending someone and Bronson Reed walks out of the other car. I’d already start praying 😭 pic.twitter.com/JsDen7JaQy — MEATY MEN ADVOCATE 🥩 (@MeatBearWrestle) June 2, 2026