Bronson Reed has called out Shinsuke Nakamura.

Reed took to Twitter to kick off 2023 and issued a challenge to Nakamura, following Nakamura’s win over The Great Muta at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo, Japan.

“I like to start the new year choosing violence,” Reed wrote. “Hey @ShinsukeN, Now that you’re done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I’ll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!”

Nakamura has not responded to Reed’s challenge as of this writing.

There’s no word yet on if Reed vs. Nakamura will take place on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Reed returned to WWE two weeks ago, helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match with two bags of money up for grabs. Nakamura is a SmackDown Superstar, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see him return to action on RAW, which would be his first red brand bout since the June 27 Battle Royal won by Matt Riddle.

I like to start the new year choosing violence. Hey @ShinsukeN Now that you're done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I'll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy! — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) January 1, 2023

