The injury bug has struck The Vision once again.

In addition to former group leader Seth Rollins suffering an injury and being attacked by Bron Breakker, who himself ended up on the sidelines months later with an injury of his own, the injury bug appeared to strike The Vision once again on Monday night.

During the opening match on the February 23 episode of WWE Raw, Bronson Reed competed against Jey Uso and OG El Grande Americano in a triple-threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.

While the show was in a mid-match commercial break, Reed attempted to break up a pin attempt between Uso and Americano. A slow-motion replay was shown on the broadcast and acknowledged by the commentators (see video below), as the moment he appeared to suffer an injury.

As soon as he broke the pin attempt up, Reed immediately looked and clutched his arm. It seemed to be in the biceps/triceps or forearm area. Officials rushed to the scene to check on Reed as he laid slumped over on the ground at ringside.

Reed never returned to the match.

Jey Uso would go on to win with an Uso Splash to Americano. With the victory, Uso secures the final spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber this weekend.

We will keep you updated as news regarding Bronson Reed’s injury status continue to surface.

UPDATE: According to one source, Bronson Reed’s injury is, in fact legitimate. Furthermore, the same source claims Reed was actually scheduled to win the Elimination Chamber qualifier, but due to the injury, an audible was forced to be called and Jey Uso got the win instead.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)