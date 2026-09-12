Bronson Reed is looking forward to seeing what he and Oba Femi can do against each other inside the ring.

Reed made his return from injury at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, interfering in the singles match between Femi and Bron Breakker. Reed attacked Femi and reunited with Breakker as part of The Vision.

The group targeted Femi again the following night on WWE Raw.

During an interview with The West Australian, Reed discussed the possibility of working with Femi and explained why he believes their clashes will be different from Femi’s previous matches with Brock Lesnar.

“It’s very exciting. We’ve seen Oba Femi in matches with Brock Lesnar, which have been incredible, when you have these two massive guys hitting each other and doing some crazy stuff. But I still think I bring a different dynamic to what Brock Lesnar does.”

Reed believes his style will allow him to bring something different out of Femi.

“I’m a little bit more dangerous; I’m a little bit more gritty. I’m a bit more on the edge. You’re going to see some different things that you didn’t see in those matches with Brock Lesnar, and I’m going to push Oba Femi to his limits.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reed reflected on The Vision turning on Seth Rollins in October 2025. The angle took place in Perth, Australia, following a weekend that also saw Reed defeat Roman Reigns.

“It was one of the best moments I’ve had in my wrestling career. It was a culmination of a lot of things, like me being home in Australia, which was great. That crowd earlier in the night was chanting my name, obviously from beating Roman Reigns the night before, so it was a great weekend.”

Reed added that he believes the turn caught fans by surprise and said RAC Arena was the perfect setting for the moment.

“It was something I don’t think anyone saw coming. No one saw me and Bron (Breakker) turning on Seth (Rollins) and taking The Vision into our own way. I think it was the perfect place at RAC Arena in Australia, in Perth, for us to do that. It’s definitely a moment that I’ll think about forever.”