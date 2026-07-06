Bronson Reed continues to make the most of his time away from WWE television.

The RAW Superstar took to social media over the Independence Day holiday weekend to share a new photo of himself while continuing his recovery from a torn triceps, and the post quickly generated plenty of buzz among fans due to his noticeably leaner and more muscular appearance.

Reed has been sidelined since suffering the injury during a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and The Original El Grande Americano on the February 23 episode of RAW.

Prior to the injury, Reed had emerged as one of the top powerhouses on the red brand as part of The Vision alongside Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory under the guidance of Paul Heyman.

Reports at the time indicated Reed had been scheduled to win the match before the injury forced WWE to change plans, with Uso ultimately earning the victory. Reed later underwent successful surgery to repair the torn triceps.

Celebrating the Fourth of July, Reed posted a photo of himself holding an American flag while sporting a “‘Stone Cold'” Steve Austin shirt, giving the WWE Hall of Famer a nod in the caption.

“Heard its America’s birthday,” Reed wrote via X. “Shout out to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin for his swag.”

The post immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom pointed out Reed’s continued physical transformation. The latest photo follows another viral post from late May, when Reed showcased his improved physique with the simple caption, “Break the Internet.”