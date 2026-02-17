Bronson Reed has already flattened much of the modern WWE roster with the Tsunami. The real question now is this: how far back would he go if he could?

With The Vision temporarily reduced while Bron Breakker recovers from injury, Reed has embraced the role of lone destroyer. The self-proclaimed “Tribal Thief” has built his aura around a single, devastating visual: 300-plus pounds crashing down from the top rope and leaving opponents permanently altered. Seth Rollins has felt it. Others have not looked the same since.

So when Reed was asked which past or present wrestlers he would choose to deliver a Tsunami to, he didn’t hesitate to target some of the biggest names in industry history.

“Andre the Giant is definitely up there, top of the list,” Reed stated while promoting WWE 2K26. He then added another iconic powerhouse to the mix. “Bam Bam Bigelow. Bigelow is someone [I’m a] huge fan of. And I think if we were ever to have that dream match, which you can do now in 2K26, that’s going to be one.”

The names did not stop there. Reed turned his attention to a generational legend. “Dusty Rhodes… Not so much his son. He’s already had the Tsunami a few times.” And just to ensure nobody felt safe, Reed closed with a bold addition. “And why not for the ‘King of Kings’ editions, Triple H a Tsunami, as well.”

That final name carries weight beyond fantasy booking. Triple H is not only a Hall of Fame performer but also WWE’s Chief Content Officer. Reed’s willingness to jokingly include his boss underscores the confidence he now carries in his positioning.

It also highlights something more important. Reed sees himself as part of a lineage of heavyweight attractions. Mentioning Andre the Giant and Bam Bam Bigelow is not accidental. Those men defined eras as physical anomalies who blended size with spectacle. By invoking them, Reed is aligning the Tsunami with that same larger-than-life tradition.

In the present, Reed is still chasing his first main roster main event championship. His only WWE title reign to date remains the NXT North American Championship. On the February 2 edition of WWE Raw, he went toe-to-toe with Penta but ultimately lost via count-out. The loss stalled momentum, but the character remains intact.

Professional wrestling has always revolved around spectacle and legacy. When a modern powerhouse openly measures himself against icons of the past, it reflects how WWE continues to frame its current roster within historical context. Reed’s comments are playful, but they are also strategic positioning. He is staking a claim as the next great destructive force.

Whether or not he ever holds world championship gold, the Tsunami has already become a defining visual in WWE’s current era. And if Bronson Reed has his way, the list of hypothetical victims will only grow larger.