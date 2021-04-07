During an interview with Sporting News, Bronson Reed spoke on his favorite NXT opponents. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s a tough one – I’ve been able to wrestle against a lot of great wrestlers since moving here to NXT. I was a big fan of wrestling Damian Priest, who is now on Raw and doing great things. I probably would say he was one of my favourite opponents. Roderick Strong as well – he is someone when you step in the ring with him, he challenges you every step of the way. You know you’re in a fight when you’re in there with Roderick Strong.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Sporting News.