Bronson Reed, who was released by WWE in August, recently discussed his run with the North American Title on his JONAHDROME podcast (per Fightful).

“I thought I was a made man. In speaking to Hunter after the match, I shook his hand, hugged him, and he said, ‘Bronson, you are money.’ From there, I thought I was a made man. Everything moved so quickly. I was champion for a few weeks, I got put into some different storylines, and I thought I was going onto more singles-based storylines as North American Champion. Speaking upon creative, it seemed to me from creative that I was going to be North American Champion for a long time, at least until the end of this year. Then things, all of a sudden, changed.”