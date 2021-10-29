During his appearance on WINCLY, Bronson Reed spoke on how surprised he was to see Ring of Honor release all of their talent from their contracts. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s very shocking. I have friends within the business that have messaged me straight away saying, ‘What’s going on?’ I assume it has to do with, obviously, unfortunately, the pandemic has affected a lot of wrestling companies and what they’ve been able to earn every quarter, and it looks like, this is just me guessing, it’s from that and that’s what’s happening with Ring of Honor. But I do have some friends in Australia that were set to do work with Ring of Honor, so I’m hoping for them that they can still do so.

