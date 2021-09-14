During the first episode of his JONAHDROME series, Bronson Reed spoke on how he feels about the NXT revamp. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m not the biggest fan of the direction that I have heard they are going in with not actively seeking Independent wrestlers, only because I am a journeyman wrestler,” he said. “I have nothing against the great athletes there that they have signed and will sign. It’s nothing that they’ve done. It’s the business itself. Someone like me that has loved (wrestling) his whole life, of course, I want to end up at the pinnacle of the sport. For a long time, everyone has thought that WWE is the be all, end all, but I don’t think it is anymore. More and more talent are realizing that there are other places to go. Other places where my talent will be more utilized.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: JONAHDROME. H/T 411Mania.