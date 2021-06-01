During his appearance on After The Bell, Bronson Reed named WALTER and Roman Reigns as the opponents he wants to face the most. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, there’s so many great heavyweights at the moment that there’s so many matches I would like to do. I think one that would be arranged and hopefully done sooner than later is Bronson Reed vs. WALTER. That’s the one I want to tip off first and then we can talk about the other people. A dream match for me at the moment is Roman Reigns. That’s someone I want to be able to step in the ring with.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T WrestlingInc.