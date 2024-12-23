Don’t expect to see “Big” Bronson Reed on WWE programming anytime soon.

It’s going to be a while before he returns.

The WWE Superstar recently surfaced on social media and released a statement reflecting on the big year of 2024 he had in WWE, and noted that it “is going to be a while” before he returns from his current injury hiatus.

“Stellar year for me in WWE,” Reed wrote via X. “I broke hearts, rings, bones, cars, walls, and humans.”

Reed continued, “I promise you. This is nothing compared to what I bring when I am back from my injury. It’s going to be a while, but don’t forget who the f*ck I am. The great wave of death known as the TSUNAMI is only rising. Thanks. BR. #WWE #2024.”

Reed suffered an injury doing a Tsunami off the top of the steel cage during the Men’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 premium live event back on November 30.