Bronson Reed made an appearance on After the Bell where he talked about a wide range of topics.

This includes his WWE release due to ‘budget cuts” in 2021. It was a shock to many to see him be let go.

“To be honest, I think everyone that’s been through something like that takes it differently. I was surprised in the way that I did take it. I was more angry than anything. I wasn’t so much sad or anything like that. I just thought that I had so much potential because things were going my way. I was the North American Champion, only just lost that championship [before my release] so to me I was just angry that I didn’t get to do more with the WWE, which then put a chip on my shoulder and I went out there and did whatever I could to be the best that I could be which obviously got me seen to come back. So in the end, I think it was a little gutwrenching at the time but it might have been beneficial for my career.”

Reed returned to WWE in late 2022.

