Bronson Reed believes accumulated wear and an intense weight-room goal may have contributed to the torn biceps that sidelined him from WWE.

During an interview with The West Sport, Reed described the injury as a freak accident. He also looked back at years of powerlifting and the heavy training he was doing shortly before the tear.

“It might have been wear and tear from over time.”

Reed said he had been chasing a personal strength milestone before the injury and has since changed how he trains and targets individual muscles.

“I was sort of going for a record of a new bicep curl.”

The WWE Raw star said rebuilding strength was the hardest part of his recovery. He continued cardio work after surgery, but initially could not feel his right arm and watched it lose size compared with his left.

Reed has returned alongside The Vision and is targeting Oba Femi. WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Reed’s response to their unscripted Raw interaction.

Original source: Bronson Reed’s interview with The West Sport.