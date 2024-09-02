“Big” Bronson Reed will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

For a very legitimate reason.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Bash In Berlin edition of WWE Raw from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced with a breaking news video on social media.

In the video, the Raw G.M. announces that Bronson Reed has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, will not be working tonight’s show.

A replacement has not yet been announced for Reed, who was scheduled to compete against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in one of two WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matches.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Denver, CO.