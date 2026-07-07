What does Bronson Reed think about Maxxine Dupri becoming the newest member of The Vision?

Let’s find out!

During the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, Dupri aligned herself with the faction and played a key role in helping Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeat The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Following the title change and Maxxine Dupri’s addition to The Vision group, fellow member of The Vision, Bronson Reed, took to X to share his reaction.

“Hate all you want,” Reed wrote via X after the 7/6 episode of WWE Raw. “You can’t stop The Vision.”

“Big” Bronson Reed has been sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a distal bicep tear, but his message made it clear he’s keeping a close eye on the faction’s continued success.

He has gone viral in recent weeks with photos showing off his extremely improved physique, as well as dramatic weight loss.