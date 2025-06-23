During Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff press conference at Fanatics Fest, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella commented on her influence on the evolution of the WWE women’s division and more.

On what her influence on the WWE women’s division means to her: “It means everything. Being a mom it’s kinda like the same feels, you’re so proud. What the women are doing today is incredible. When we always talk about you want someone to raise the bar, they’ve exceeded that beyond and I think it’s finally time to see what these women can do, all the women. One night, just for them.”

On how the women stole the show at WrestleMania 41: “We all know who stole the show at WrestleMania (41); I’m just gonna say it was the women, and it’s time, it’s just very important, it makes me so happy that they’re gonna have a show dedicated to them.”

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin told several people during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in April that he “might have one more in him” when it comes to stepping back into the ring. Austin also noted that he’d be open to a return — if the circumstances are right.

Bronson Reed weighed in on social media, writing,

“Stone Cold Steve TSUNAMI!!!”

Reed is currently featured on the RAW roster, aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Most recently, he appeared on last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where he came up short in a singles match against LA Knight.

As of now, WWE and Steve Austin have not confirmed any plans for an in-ring return. Austin’s last match took place at WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred main event — his first match in 19 years.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross reflected on his heated outburst during April’s “WrestleMania Recap” special, which was hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

On his comments on the “WrestleMania Recap” special: “Look, the message is I can hit home runs, too. I am here. I don’t want people to feel like I’m ignoring what they want to see out of me. I’ve known for a very long time. The challenge is to find the common ground and the middle ground between what the company needs for the program and what the audience needs. And very serendipitously, I just had a moment that day where I had an open format. I’ve even said before, you can’t take the audience just being there watching for granted. You have to give them a reason once they tune in as to why they’re watching.”

On wanting to give fans who were burned out something different: “And another concern that I had that day was people were going to be burned out from watching WrestleMania, because it was a very, very big show. You know, usually typically once a wrestling program ends, most people they’re not looking to continue watching more wrestling, and I wanted something to happen. I wanted to be responsible for something where people that are leaving the venue when they’re driving home, they hear that something happened on that Sam Roberts show.”

