WWE star and former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed recently joined Post Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on getting to work for NJPW and how he would love to have a rubber match with Kazuchika Okada, as the two are currently tied at one win a piece. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his run with NJPW and his participation in the G1 Climax:

It’s pretty much day-by-day (was when I was discovering how my G1 run would go). Japan’s a bit of its own world in the way that they operate and they do things and I think it’s very much — it’s not like WWE and some of these places, they have a set idea for six months in time whereas in Japan, I think they very much go off of what you do in the ring. They’re waiting to see what I could do, how I’m presented to the crowd, how they feel about me and stuff like that and then it sort of moves from there.

Says he would love a rubber match with Kazuchika Okada: