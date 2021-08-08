Former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed has finally broken his silence.

The Aussie star released a new video on his Twitter page commenting on his WWE release, which occurred this past Friday to the surprise of the WWE Universe as Reed had been working dark matchups ahead of Raw and SmackDown, with many believing he would be called up to the main roster.

Reed begins by thanking fans for their everlasting love and support, and hopes to use the situation as an opportunity to succeed elsewhere.

I have had time to reflect now and process what has happened. I was very shocked, very upset. This just doesn’t affect me, it affects my wife as well. We are here in a foreign country and my wife is a super positive person and has kept me positive as well. I just wanted to reach out to all of you guys. I am very thankful for the love and support I have received online, it’s incredible. It means a lot to me that a lot of you feel free and will continue to follow me no matter what. I did want to thank NXT, I want to thank [Triple H] and [Shawn Michaels] for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches; Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hottie, Normal Smiley, Steve Corino, those guys that I learned a lot from. I want to thank all the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be a part of. I am staying positive and I do believe, I am bar none, the best super heavyweight in the world. I will continue to prove that. As they say, one door closes and another one opens. For me, many doors are open. Now, it’s just about which one I want to walk through. Thank you very much for the support and love. Please, keep supporting, thanks.

Reed adds in the tweet, “Just wanted to break the silence.” You can watch his video in full below. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)