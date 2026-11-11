Bronson Reed remains in Saudi Arabia following an injury suffered at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

The WWE Superstar was noticeably absent from Monday night’s post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw on November 9 in Greenville, South Carolina, with Wade Barrett explaining during the broadcast that Reed was still hospitalized following the November 7 premium live event.

According to a new backstage report, Reed legitimately remains in a Saudi Arabian hospital and was not among the WWE talent and personnel who returned to the United States following Saturday’s show.

The injury occurred during the World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel, which saw Penta and Je’Von Evans defeat The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Austin Theory to capture the titles.

Although Reed was not officially scheduled to compete on the card, he became involved in the championship bout when he attempted to interfere on behalf of his fellow Vision members.

That brought Oba Femi into the equation.

Femi confronted Reed and ultimately sent him crashing off the stage and onto what was described as production equipment below. The spot was subsequently referenced on Raw as the reason for Reed’s hospitalization.

The latest word is that Reed suffered injuries involving his ribs and kidneys during the incident, although the full extent of those injuries has not been confirmed.

WWE is reportedly taking additional precautions while Reed remains overseas, with a member of the company’s medical team assigned to stay with him throughout his hospitalization.

Additionally, a top WWE international executive is said to be in the region and personally overseeing the situation to ensure Reed receives VIP treatment and appropriate medical attention.

The situation comes just a couple of months after Reed returned from another significant injury.

Earlier this year, the powerhouse was sidelined for several months with a torn biceps before making his return to WWE programming in September. During his recovery, Reed underwent a noticeable physical transformation, dropping weight and returning with an improved physique.

It remains unclear how long Reed will be hospitalized, when he might be cleared to return to the United States, or whether the injuries will require him to miss additional time from WWE television.

Neither Reed nor WWE has publicly provided further details regarding the severity of the injuries as of this writing.

UPDATE: Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has confirmed that the injuries Reed suffered were broken ribs and a punctured lung.

(H/T: Fightful Select)