More details have surfaced regarding the injury to Bronson Reed coming out of this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

As noted, Reed was hurt during the opening match on Monday night, forcing WWE to adjust the originally planned finish on the fly. Later in the broadcast, lead announcer Michael Cole informed viewers that Reed had suffered a torn biceps.

Now, an update from one source has provided further clarification on the severity of the injury.

According to the report, Reed sustained a distal bicep tear and is expected to undergo surgery in the immediate future, if he hasn’t already done so. That type of injury typically requires a surgical repair and carries a lengthy recovery timeline.

It was also noted that Reed was transported from Monday’s Raw in Atlanta to Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE talents undergo procedures.

A tough break at a critical time.

We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available regarding Bronson Reed’s surgery and potential return timeline.

