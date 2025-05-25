The group of “Paul Heyman Guys” grew on Saturday night.

By a lot.

Even though it was only an addition of one man.

“Big” Bronson Reed made his surprise return at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

During the opening match, which saw CM Punk and Sami Zayn take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman at ringside, Reed made his unadvertised return, spearing Punk through the barricade at ringside.

This led to Breakker and Rollins picking up the win in the match.

Afterwards, Reed headed into the ring as Rollins and Breakker were celebrating, as Michael Cole pointed out Reed and Rollins’ rough history on commentary.

Breakker stepped in front of Rollins and stared down Reed, while pulling his straps down. Rollins then stepped in front of Breakker, took a few steps forward, and gave Reed a big hug. Punk tried re-entering the ring, only for Reed to hit a big senton and then a top-rope Tsunami Splash.

WHERE DID HE COME FROM???? BRONSON REED IS BACK!!! 🫢🫢🫢#SNME pic.twitter.com/CPTzpIZwFb — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025