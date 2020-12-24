“Colossal” Bronson Reed has returned to action in WWE NXT.

This week’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Reed return to the ring for a fairly quick squash win over Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Reed dominates Adonis with strikes towards the finish, and then dropped a senton on him. Reed went to the top and finished Adonis off with his big Tsunami splash. Now that Reed has returned, WWE is focusing on the “Colossal” billing for his nickname.

Before this week’s return match, Reed’s last NXT TV action came on October 21. He defeated Austin Theory in a singles match that night, by pinfall, and then immediately defeated Theory in a rematch, also by pinfall. Before that, Reed competed in the five-man Gauntlet Eliminator on September 23, which was won by Kyle O’Reilly. He lost to Timothy Thatcher by submission at NXT Super Tuesday Night 1 on September 1, but then defeated Theory at NXT Super Tuesday Night 2 the following week in their first bout of that series.

Triple H took to Twitter after Reed’s return and commented.

“A COLOSSAL return to the ring. @bronsonreedwwe #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Reed responded, “Time to TAKEOVER. #COLOSSAL”

Reed also took to Twitter and said he hopes fans enjoyed his return, and his new mullet.

He wrote, “I hope y’all enjoyed my return and my mullet. The colossal one is back! #WWENXT”

Stay tuned for more on plans for Reed in NXT. Below is video from Wednesday’s return, along with related tweets:

I hope y'all enjoyed my return and my mullet. The colossal one is back!#WWENXT — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) December 24, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.