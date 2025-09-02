Bronson Reed is “The Tribal Thief” and the master of the “Shoe-La-Fala.”

Even if he recently lost the possession of said-shoes.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, The Vision member spoke about how he was assured by Paul “Triple H” Levesque that such a top spot would be waiting for him when he returned from the bad injury he suffered back at WWE Survivor Series last November.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview, where “Big” Bronson recalled the high spot off the cage that resulted in the broken foot and subsequent six month hiatus from WWE, the initial reaction to it happening and what Levesque called him and told him later.

On how the injury happened and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s initial reaction: “I just remember I jumped off the cage and, I’ve jumped off of that height before… and never once did I put my foot down and for some reason, when I jumped off that cage, my instincts kicked in and I put my foot down, and then that’s what broke my talus bone in my foot, which is a terrible injury to have ’cause it’s hard to rehab from. So in the moment, I remember it happening, and I wasn’t even in pain. I think I was in more shock, like, ‘Oh no, what’s this gonna mean?’ I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn’t think I had anything broken because I was able to walk. But then [WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque] came and sat with me backstage, and he was trying to reassure me… I went to stand up and I couldn’t stand up.”

On how Levesque later called him and assured him his spot would be waiting for him whenever he returns: “He called me himself, and he said, ‘Just worry about rehabbing and getting yourself right again…when you come back here, you’re gonna be in the right spot.”