Bronson Reed considers his victory over Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in 2025 to be one of the defining moments of his career.

The Australian powerhouse became at the time one of only two people to beat “The OTC” in singles action in WWE in five years. The win came in his home country last year, overcoming the former Undisputed WWE Champion in a match that featured outside interference and several major spots. Reed ultimately secured the victory after connecting with his Tsunami finishing move.

During a recent interview with Marco Ercole ahead of the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event this past weekend in New Orleans, LA., Reed reflected on the significance of defeating Reigns and how the victory helped establish him as a legitimate threat to WWE’s biggest stars.

“I think it’s very important. It’s sort of become almost a big staple of my career, the fact that I did beat Roman Reigns,” he said. “I beat him in a one-on-one contest and I did it in Australia as well. I did it in my home country.”

Reed acknowledged that despite his imposing size and reputation, facing someone with Reigns’ accomplishments still placed him in an underdog position.

“And it’s one of those things I feel like even as big, as bad as I am, going against someone like Roman Reigns, you’re still the underdog,” he continued. “So people just don’t believe that you can beat him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reed was asked to identify the hardest-hitting performers he has encountered in WWE. Although he has never faced his tag team partner Bron Breakker in a match, Reed immediately included him among the company’s most physical competitors.

“I’ll say from personal experience,” Reed began. “I haven’t actually wrestled him because he’s my tag partner, but I watch him on a weekly basis beat people up, I’d say Bron Breakker has to be one of the hardest-hitting superstars for sure. Gunther is up there. Gunther is chopped and the intensity that he brings is 100% like nothing else.”

Reed’s third selection was somewhat unexpected, as he singled out WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the surprising amount of force behind his offense despite his smaller stature.

“And as for a third, I want to say someone that you might not think is a hard hitting superstar but they are, and that’s Rey Mysterio,” he said. “For as small as he is and the way that he can move around and stuff, he still brings every one of those punches as hard as he can, so it sort of shocks you that you’re like, oh my god. this little guy’s beating the hell out of me. So I want to say those three.”

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 43, Reed made it clear that his ultimate goal is to compete for a world championship on WWE’s biggest stage.

When asked about his ideal opponent for the event, Reed named both Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, explaining that he expects Reigns to remain champion heading into WrestleMania while also viewing Zayn as a potential opponent.

“I think you’d be silly not to, but I’d say either of the champions, you know what I mean,” Reed answered. “It’s either going to be Roman Reigns, because I feel like he’s probably still going to be champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around, or at the moment on SmackDown, you have Sami Zayn, and if you’re in this business, you always want to be the top dog. So I’d pick either of those two to face WrestleMania.”