During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed revealed that he has been working closely with Paul Heyman these days.

Reed says ‘The Wise Man’ has been teaching him how to present himself in the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On working with Paul Heyman: “I work a lot with Paul Heyman. I tell people all the time, the biggest influences on my career were my trainer Hartley Jackson, from Australia, then probably Hunter [Triple H]. Now, since the start of the year, I usually sit down and speak with Heyman every week at Raw. He’s a wealth of knowledge when it comes to wrestling.”

On what Heyman has taught him: “How to present myself in the ring. I have always wrestled a certain way for a big man, but there is even more I can do with my size and to make myself look different. He’s always going for something that is different. That, and his promo work is ridiculous. I’ll go to him about a promo and he will just cut a promo off his head and it’s the best promo I’ve ever heard. He’s a genius with words.”