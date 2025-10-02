Don’t expect to hear Bronson Reed’s old theme song “Guillotine” ever be used in WWE.

His boss isn’t a fan.

During a recent AFL Today interview, Bronson Reed reflected back on his days on the independent pro wrestling scene and the entrance music that defined that part of his career.

Before signing with WWE, Reed often made his way to the ring to the sounds of the tune “Guillotine,” a 2011 track from experimental hip-hop group Death Grips.

While touching on the topic in the aforementioned media appearance, The Vision member admitted that he still has fond memories of that theme.

“Those things are important,” Reed said of elements such as your theme song and the presentation of your ring entrance. “When you come out for your entrance, it sets the tone, so I always wanted something that was distinctive. I have that with WWE, it’s obviously a bigger scale and budget. They like to do their own in-house music, but I do miss my old music sometimes.”

The master of the top-rope Tsunami also revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque didn’t exactly share his enthusiasm for the unconventional track.

“Well, the thing is, this is going to expose my boss, but he’s a good dude,” Reed prefaced. “I once showed ‘Guillotine’ to Triple H and he was not a fan. I think maybe he didn’t listen to it in the right atmosphere. You know, listening to something on your phone and then hearing some crazy man start rambling. I’m like, if you heard it in an arena with the bass and the treble and stuff, then you would understand it works. But yeah, he was not a fan of ‘Guillotine.'”

So, there you have it. Don’t expect to hear “Guillotine” when you see Bronson Reed on your television screen on Monday nights.

The last time Reed appeared on our screens on a Monday night was this week, where he and Bron Breakker lost to The Usos on WWE Raw at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. in a Tornado Tag style rematch of their showdown at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event from September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

After the match, “The Tribal Thief” and master of the “Shoe-La-Fala” was served up justice by “The Tribal Chief” and master of the Ula Fala, Roman Reigns, who made his surprise return to the company after being taken out on a stretcher due to an attack by Reed and Breakker several weeks ago.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)