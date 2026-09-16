Bronson Reed is hoping to finally get his WrestleMania moment.

Reed has dealt with multiple injury setbacks over the past two years. He suffered an ankle injury during the WarGames match in November 2024, keeping him out of action for seven months.

After returning, Reed was sidelined again when he suffered a biceps injury during a match on WWE Raw in February 2026. That injury resulted in another seven-month absence.

During a new interview with Nine AU, Reed admitted that competing at WrestleMania remains one of his biggest goals.

“That’s been my golden goose. I’ve always wanted to be part of WrestleMania and since I’ve been with WWE going back to 2019, something has always happened where I miss it.”

According to Reed, injuries also cost him featured matches at each of the past two WrestleMania events.

“I was going to have a featured match at the past two WrestleManias, but those injuries sidelined me and I wasn’t able to do it.”

With Reed now back in action, he’ll look to avoid another setback and finally make his WrestleMania debut.