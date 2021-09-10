Several former WWE NXT Superstars are officially free agents as of this week.

WWE released 13 talents on Friday, August 6. The following wrestlers were released – Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Desmond Troy, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, and referee Stephon Smith.

While September 5 marked the end of the 30-day non-compete clauses, it’s interesting to note that some of the wrestlers announced that they were free agents on different dates. Hale became a free agent as of September 5, Ruff became a free agent as of September 8, and Reed became a free agent as of September 9, at least according to their own words.

Several of the wrestlers will be making their ring returns this weekend. Martinez will work a Triple Threat with Rachael Ellering and Christina Marie at Saturday’s Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling event, which airs on FITE TV. Atlas will wrestle Rust at Sunday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view.

Reed took to Twitter on Wednesday and took a shot at WWE while looking ahead to the future. The former NXT North American Champion said he was “terribly mismanaged” by the company.

“Tomorrow I become a free agent. I am confident in myself and my abilities. Although being terribly mismanaged by a company recently makes me nervous about having to find a new employer in 60 days. Thanks for all the support! I’m sure I’ll be back to kicking ass in no time!,” he wrote.

Reed clarified in a follow-up tweet, “People need to read properly. Notice the word ‘recently’ in my last tweet. SMH. Also I’m going to let y’all know a hell of a lot more soon because I like to be open with all my followers. Anyway the non hater, burner accounts THANK YOU, for your support. #JONAHISHERE”

Stay tuned for more. You can see Reed’s full tweets below:

Tomorrow I become a free agent.

I am confident in myself and my abilities. Although being terribly mismanaged by a company recently makes me nervous about having to find a new employer in 60 days. Thanks for all the support! I'm sure I'll be back to kicking ass in no time! pic.twitter.com/ordFMB6Kpg — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) September 8, 2021

People need to read properly. Notice the word "recently" in my last tweet. SMH. Also I'm going to let y'all know a hell of a lot more soon because I like to be open with all my followers. Anyway the non hater, burner accounts THANK YOU, for your support.#JONAHISHERE — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) September 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.