Bronson Reed is looking noticeably different following his return to WWE television.

Reed returned from injury on Sunday night in Atlanta, GA., at the first-ever WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, and WWE has since released footage from his visit to company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut last month (see below). The video shows Reed working out inside WWE’s headquarters gym as he prepared to get back in the ring.

During his time away, Reed used the opportunity to transform his physique following surgery to repair the biceps injury he suffered in February. He revealed that he is now roughly 100 pounds lighter than he was at his heaviest after returning to WWE in late 2022.

“By the time I’m back, I’ll probably be around 265-270 pounds,” Reed stated. “And at my heaviest, when I came back to WWE at the end of 2022, I was 365 pounds.”

Reed noted that represents a dramatic change over the past several years.

“So you’re looking at about 90-100 pound difference since then to now, in the last 3-4 years.”

Reed also discussed his mentality toward continuing to evolve as a performer.

“I feel like if you don’t evolve, you die,” he continued. “Especially in this business, you have to keep moving with the times.”

He added, “And I’m watching wrestling all the time. I think that puts me in the mood to have like a target and a goal of what I want to do.”

Reed made his presence felt immediately upon returning at Sunday Night’s Main Event, interfering in the Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi match. Reed attacked Femi with a steel chair before reuniting with Breakker and helping leave Femi laid out.

The interference resulted in Femi being awarded the victory by disqualification, bringing an inconclusive end to the match that had been promoted as a battle to determine the future of WWE.

Following the show, Reed shared a backstage photo featuring the reunited version of The Vision, with Reed joined by Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri at State Farm Arena.