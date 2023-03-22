Bronson Reed doesn’t see himself losing anytime soon.

The WWE star has been undefeated on Monday Night Raw since he returned and has only taken one pinfall loss since he returned to the company back in December. Reed spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Overnight Crowd, where he explains that the one loss he has was inside the Elimination Chamber and only happened because he was attacked by multiple competitors. Regardless, Reed tells the podcast hosts that he doesn’t plan on losing again.

Highlights can be found below.

Says he doesn’t see himself losing any time soon:

I don’t see myself ever losing on a Monday night. At the moment, I’m undefeated on Monday Night Raw. Obviously, I was in Elimination Chamber, but it took three men to get me out of there. I don’t plan on losing to anyone they put in front of me. I’m going to demolish.

On getting to wrestle in Elimination Chamber:

That’s a bucket list thing for me. There are only certain matches that you can do in WWE and nowhere else. The Elimination Chamber is one of them. Hell in a Cell is another that I would like to do. I was very fortunate that I came back, steamrolling competition straight away, and it took me a month and a half before I was going to be on a Premium Live Event. My track record so far since I’ve been back has been impressive and I look forward to being involved in more them.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)