Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, who was released by WWE in August, spoke with SportsKeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His mindset regarding the release:

“I think you take it one of two ways. Either it crushes you, and you say, ‘Maybe I need to reassess things’, or it motivates you to show them why they’re wrong, and that’s the sort of mindset that I had right away. I was a little upset, but I was more angry than anything because I didn’t see it coming. I always did what they asked of me. I was getting used really well, so I thought it was a wrong move by them.”

Possible WWE return:

“I don’t ever close any doors. I’m not a fan of the direction they are taking where they want to not proactively seek independent wrestlers, being an independent wrestler myself, having wrestled all across the world for 13 years before I actually got signed to WWE. I think that’s a wrong move on their part. For the time being, it’s not somewhere I would want to be. I watch the product, and it’s not something I actually would want to do. I still make sure to keep up with the product. I think sometimes things happen for a reason. Upon reflecting on being released, and seeing what road they are going down, maybe I wouldn’t have been the best fit there anyway. But, I’ll never say the door is closed because you never know how the business moves so quickly. In 6 months, that may all change, and they might have a different perspective or a different avenue they’re going down as well.”

