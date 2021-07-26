Bronson Reed made an appearance on Instinct Culture to discuss a wide range of topics including possibly being called up to the main roster and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Main roster call up possibility:

“For the time being I am still in NXT and I love being in NXT. And when I lost that belt I knew straight away that everyone on Twitter and Instagram; I knew that was gonna be what everyone thought because I am like ‘okay that makes sense that’s what people think.’ But it is something that I look forward to doing. I look forward to doing more with NXT but at the same time, as a kid growing up as such a big fan, I wanna be on Royal Rumble, I wanna be on Summerslam, I wanna have my Wrestlemania moment. So to be able to do that you have to be on a Raw or Smackdown.”

Wanting to align himself with Roman Reigns and The Usos: