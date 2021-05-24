NXT North American champion Bronson Reed recently spoke with GiveMeSport about a variety of topics, most notably Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley and how he always knew that she was going to make it big in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he thinks the world of Rhea Ripley:

“I think the absolute world of Rhea Ripley, she’s an incredible talent, [and] one in a million. I fortunately have been able to see her career even from before coming to WWE because we’re both from the same hometown, Adelaide.”

Says he knew that Ripley would be a dominant force in the industry:

“So maybe five, six years into my journey as a local wrestler, she used to be a fan that used to come out and actually watch me. I remember getting to see Rhea Ripley as a young teenage fan in the crowd, to then starting the business and excelling really quickly, like even just on the local stage….everyone knew like, ‘okay, she’s special, she’s going to be something’ then going to WWE and NXT UK [Women’s] Champion, NXT Women’s Champion and now RAW Women’s Champion, like [it’s] amazing.”