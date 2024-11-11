As many of you saw, Bronson Reed faced off against Seth Rollins at last month’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. During the match, he wore some MF DOOM-inspired gear.

While speaking to Matt Bingham of Z93…The Rock Station!, Reed revealed that he already has some ring gear planned for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. He said,

“I do. I actually have a few [gear ideas he’s working on]. I have one already ready for Royal Rumble. I’m sort of thinking about ‘Mania gear as well. But I don’t want to spoil anything. I like these things to be a surprise.”

In other news, The Blade is doing well these days.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, The Blade has been off AEW television since February after undergoing back fusion surgery.

During a virtual signing with RDP Promotions, Allie provided an update on her husband. She said,

“He’s hanging in. He just started his PT. His back surgery went really well. I’m really proud of him. He’s doing a ton of stand-up comedy right now. He’s really just focused on getting healthy.”

As of this writing, there’s no word on when The Blade will return to the ring.